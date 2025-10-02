Live
Two killed, one hurt as mound of mud collapses on them
Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed and one injured after a mound of mud collapsed on them at an under-construction site here, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred when the labourers were working on the foundation for a pillar in Siddharth Colony, Madiwala on Tuesday evening, during which a sudden mudslide trapped three of them under the debris.
Raza Uddin Ansari (33) and Lal Madan (32) died, while Saifullah (28) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, they said. “Under the limits of the Madiwala police station, we received a complaint at around 7.30 pm (Tuesday) that some labourers working at a construction site were trapped under the debris, and the mud had collapsed.
When we arrived and checked, three people were trapped and they were shifted to the hospital,” Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said. aifullah is stated to be out of danger, while the other two died, she said. “They are all natives of Jharkhand and had come here about three months ago to work at this construction site. A case has been registered and we will investigate what happened and how it happened,” she added.