UB City Transformed into a Wellness Haven with Luxe Yoga Weekend for World Yoga Day

Bengaluru: UB City, Bengaluru’s premier luxury destination, brought serenity to the skyline with its Luxe Yoga & Wellness Weekend held on June 14 and 15, in celebration of World Yoga Day. The two-day event seamlessly blended mindful movement with elevated urban luxury, offering participants a rejuvenating escape in the heart of the city.

Set beneath the open skies of UB City’s elegant outdoor courtyard, the weekend featured a thoughtfully curated line-up of wellness experiences, including Sati Panya Pranayama, Kundalini Yoga, Kundalini Bodywork, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Vinyasa Yoga Quantum Flow, Sound Bathing, and interactive wellness games with delightful prizes.

Day 1 saw renowned wellness coach Avrril Quadros leading a powerful session on Kundalini Yoga, setting a deeply meditative tone. Day 2 brought together the dynamic duo — Iti Jain, founder of Satori Studio, and Prarthana Makhija, founder of Studio46 — who energized participants with their transformative practices rooted in healing and movement.

“UB City has always been more than a shopping destination — it’s an experience. As the world embraces mindful living, we are proud to curate moments that bring balance, wellbeing, and luxury together. The Luxe Yoga & Wellness Weekend was our way of offering the community a chance to pause, reflect, and reconnect — all in an urban sanctuary,” said Uzma Irfan, Director, UB City.

Reinforcing its commitment to immersive experiences spanning art, fashion, wellness, and cultural celebration, UB City continues to set the benchmark for luxury lifestyle destinations in Bengaluru.



