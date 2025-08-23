Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon

Udupi: A skilled Bharatanatyam performer, Vidhushi Deeksha V from Brahmavar, launched a nine-day, 216-hour dance marathon on August 21, to etch her name in the Golden Book of World Records.

The event, titled Navarasa Deeksha Vaibhavam, commenced at 3:30 pm in the PG Auditorium of Dr. G. Shankar Women’s First Grade College, Ajjarkad, and will conclude on August 30. Former MLA K Raghupathi Bhat and guests inaugurated the event.

Raghupathi Bhat, addressing the gathering in the inauguration event, lauded Deeksha’s ambition, stating, “This young dancer’s resolve to perform for nine consecutive days is extraordinary. Her meticulous preparation reflects her commitment. Initially, her plan surprised me, but her grit and confidence prove anything is achievable. May she elevate Udupi’s pride with this feat.”

Vidwan Sridhar Rao, Deeksha’s mentor, beamed with pride, saying, “Deeksha’s pursuit of a global record is a testament to her discipline. I advised her to clear her Vidwath exam first, and her effort reflects the essence of our teachings.”

Yashwanth M G, a previous Golden Book record holder for a 24-hour singing marathon, explained the challenges, noting that dance rules allow a 15-minute rest every three hours, but the mental strain is immense and the audience’s support will fuel her spirit. He added that officials from the Golden Book’s Asia division are supervising the event.

Speaking to reporters before beginning the record attempt, Deeksha expressed, “I’m honoured to undertake this challenge and seek everyone’s encouragement and blessings.”

A B.Ed. student at Dr. TMA Pai College of Education, Deeksha began Bharatanatyam at age two, training under Vidhushi Shruthi Raghavendra Bhat and Vidwan Sridhar Rao. She holds a Vidwath degree and excels in Yakshagana, Veena, Chende, and painting. Her preparation included rigorous practice, a balanced diet, and nutritional

support.