Udupi-Manipal road flooded after heavy rain

Udupi: Torrential rainfall early on May 20 turned the Udupi-Manipal Road into a flooded mess, stranding commuters and forcing vehicles to seek alternate routes. Several videos of the incident were circulated on social media which showed rain water gushing down the hilly road.

The absence of an effective drainage system exacerbated the situation, transforming the busy main road that bridges Udupi to Manipal into a hazardous, river-like stretch. Two-wheeler riders struggled to maintain control, while four-wheelers and heavy vehicles faced significant challenges navigating the rising waters.

Starting early Tuesday morning, the flooding coincided with peak commuting hours, affecting students, employees, and hospital visitors. With the road impassable, many were forced to take longer detours, leading to traffic bottlenecks and significant delays across the region.The persistent waterlogging, a recurring issue during monsoons, also disrupted local businesses, particularly near the INOX junction where water inundated low-lying areas. Despite Manipal’s growing population and traffic, no lasting solution has been implemented to address the drainage shortcomings.