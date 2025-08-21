Udupi MP seeks ED probe into ‘foreign funding’ in Dharmasthala row

Udupi: Kota Srinivas Poojary, BJP MP from Udupi–Chikkamagaluru, has urged the Union government to order an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged foreign funding behind what he described as an “international conspiracy” to malign the Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple in Karnataka.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Poojary claimed that certain individuals, including YouTubers, were receiving funds from abroad to spread content that “undermines Hindu religious beliefs”. He said reports suggested that “a Muslim YouTuber and his associates” had secured foreign support to target the temple.

Referring to recent developments, the MP noted that both the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and the district in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada had acknowledged a conspiracy angle, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted. However, he alleged that the SIT was formed at the behest of Left-leaning groups and based on an anonymous complaint.

Poojary criticised the government’s approach, stating that excavation activity was being carried out in sensitive temple premises, including near the statue of Lord Bahubali, causing distress among devotees. He further claimed that a politician from Tamil Nadu was influencing the Congress leadership to weaken Hindu faith in the State.

Seeking urgent intervention, he requested the Centre to order an ED probe into the flow of foreign funds “to those engaged in campaigns against the temple”.