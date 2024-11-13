Union Finance Minister on coastal visit

Mangaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the coastal city of Mangaluru and Dharmasthala on November 13 and 14 respectively. During her visit to Mangaluru, the Finance Minister will participate in an informal interaction organised by the Citizen’s Council Mangaluru Chapter on November 13 at 5 pm. The event will take place at T V Raman Pai Hall in Mangaluru, and registration details are available through a link or QR code in the Council’s poster.

She is set to inaugurate the dividend distribution program for self-help group (SHG) members of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) on November 14 at 10 pm.

Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. D Veerendra Heggade will preside over the event, with several prominent dignitaries in attendance, including District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, NABARD Chairman Shaji K V, Jnanavikas Program Chairperson Hemavati V Heggade, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, and MLA Harish Poonja.

Founded by Dr. Veerendra Heggade, SKDRDP has dedicated over 40 years to fostering economic and social empowerment in rural communities, with a particular focus on uplifting farmers, women, and the underprivileged.