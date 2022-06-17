Union Minister raps K'taka farmer on phone, audio goes viral

Bidar: An alleged audio clip of Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba rapping a farmer for questioning the supply shortage of fertilizers has gone viral in Karnataka. The public are questioning the manner in which the Union Minister spoke to the farmer.

Khuba who received a call from a farmer from his constituency was miffed when he was asked about the shortage of fertilizers in his village.

In the audio clip, Minister Khuba is heard saying 'he can't do anything about it. He advised the farmer to go to other those who would take care of the supply.

He further said that his job was to send fertilizer to the States and he had done his job. He asked the farmer to approach the local MLA and government employees. The minister also told the farmer that he had better things to do.

The farmer then challenged the Union Minister saying 'he won't get elected next time from the constituency. The minister then said he knew how to win the election.

The inister also asked the farmer to do whatever he can. "I am the minister of the government of India and take care of the States. You should go to your MLA and officers," Khuba said.

The conversation has now gone viral on social media triggering a debate over the response of the Union Minister of State.