Use of ChatGPT banned in RV college

Bengaluru: The RV Institute has barred students from using the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT on campus for academic activities like exams, lab tests and assignments. "Although the new ChatGPT technology works on artificial intelligence, it also provides answers using crowdsourced data. It affects the originality of students even if they are a little beneficial. Therefore, we have advised all departments of the organization to ban other AI tools like GitHub Co-Pilot and Black Box, including ChatGPT," said one of the management official.



ChatGPT is the latest buzz in the world of technology and creating a lot of excitement. People are curious about this 'Chat GPT' technology, which is being called as the technology of the future, what is this 'Chat GPT'? Why is this new technology causing so much excitement? And questions are common about what kind of change this new technology will bring.

This 'Chat GPT' which is creating a lot of buzz everywhere is an AI powered chatbot developed by ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute OpenAI, which can be called as a tool of Artificial Intelligence (AI) or artificial intelligence. This chat is an artificial feedback technology that enables users to answer all their questions instantly and in human language through GPT . You can notice here. A similar service is available even when searched through Google. But, this chat GTP technology is one step ahead. If Google Search is a system that gives you many choices through millions of webpages, this Chat GPT technology acts as your personal assistant.

ChatGPT AI chatbot tool developed by OpenAI. It answers user queries in an interactive fashion. This chatbot uses the field of machine learning called Natural Language Processing (NLP) to generate responses/answers to user queries. This is the ingenuity of the AI internet text dataset, which has been crammed with gigabytes of information generated over four or five decades. With its help, it answers the questions asked instantly. If you get an answer to the questions asked, you can ask further questions based on the answer. As you keep asking questions, your personal assistant will answer them. It will give you the experience of sitting down with an expert and getting the solution you need. Not only this, it also does the work you tell it to do.

Touted as an alternative to Google, ChatGPT provides human-like answers. If you say write a story on any one topic it will do that too. How close this technology is to software workers is that if they are asked to write code for anything, they will write it immediately. This makes the work of employees doing software jobs easier (we can also observe that many people are afraid of losing their jobs). Apart from language translation, this ChatGPT will also help with various natural language processing tasks for text descriptions. This technology will help large companies to automate tasks that are not required much. This new system, which can bring about a huge change in science and technology, has the power to change the economic condition of the future.

Future new technologies are improving human life. However, new technologies are also bringing huge challenges. This ChatGPT is also bringing many such problems. ChatGPT is an AI chatbot capable of comprehending entire ideas. We must note that there is no sensitivity involved. Millions of people could lose their jobs because of its power to perform simple tasks. As mentioned earlier, this technology of immediately writing code for anything can cause many people to lose their jobs. A powerful artificial intelligence technology can do very good or very bad for mankind. The famous scientist Stephen Hawking's statement that we don't know is relevant here. But, time will judge all this.

Should you use ChatGPT too?

ChatGPT which has gone viral worldwide is now only available for use on the web. You can use this service by opening chat.openai.com website. OpenAI organization has not released ChatGPT app so be careful about other fake apps. Open to the official chat.openai.com website to use ChatGPT. Then sign up using your email id and mobile number. After signing up the main window will open. Here you will find a search bar under info about ChatGPT. You can write your question here. Instantly the chatbot AI will provide a prompt related to your query. Be aware that this new feature, which looks dangerous to Google Search itself, answers all your questions with artificial intelligence.