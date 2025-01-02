Vaginal reconstruction done after rare congenital condition

Bengaluru: A 28yearold woman recently underwent a successful vaginal reconstruction procedure after being diagnosed with a rare congenital condition that had remained undetected until she sought medical attention for severe cyclical abdominal pain. The condition, which involves the absence of both the uterus and vagina, is rare and can significantly impact a woman’s sexual and reproductive health.

The patient, who had normal ovaries, was unaware of the anomaly until her visit to the doctor. Dr. Nisha Buchade, a renowned Obstetrics & Gynaecology specialist at Vasavi Hospitals, explained, “After conducting a thorough examination, it was determined that the patient did not have a vagina or uterus. Advanced imaging, including an MRI scan, revealed an enlarged rudimentary horn, which was causing the intense pain. The scan showed that while the ovaries were normal, both the uterus and cervix were absent.”

As a result, the patient underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove the left rudimentary horn. Following this, vaginal reconstruction was performed using a groin muscle flap, creating a functional and anatomically appropriate vaginal structure.Dr. Buchade added, “The surgery was successful, and the patient now has a normallyappearing vagina. After postoperative followup, she is doing extremely well with normal sensation. We have advised her that while she cannot conceive naturally due to the congenital absence of the uterus, she can have biological children through surrogacy, as her ovaries remain intact.”

The patient is currently in good health and is expected to continue her recovery with no complications. Her case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for congenital reproductive health conditions, which can often go unnoticed until significant symptoms appear, Dr Buchade said.