Vehicle scrappage policy enforcement is currently not in place

Bengaluru: The number of vehicles in Bengaluru, a rapidly growing information technology city, exceeds 1.08 crore, of which 29 lakh vehicles are older than 15 years. A policy of scrapping of registered vehicles has been implemented in the state and the necessary preliminary preparations for its implementation have not been completed.

The central government has issued a notification to compulsorily destroy vehicles over 15 years old owned by the central government, state government, road transport corporations, municipal councils, municipalities, panchayats, government-owned organizations, public sector organizations under central and state governments, and autonomous organizations from April 1. However, the Transport Department has not opened Registered Vehicle Verification Centres (RVSF).

The Transport Department had invited applications for opening Scrap centres (Gujari Kendras). However, only two companies have come forward so far. Both the companies have shown interest in opening RVSF centres in Bengaluru alone. The vehicle clearance policy was supposed to come into effect from April 1. The central government has announced this policy in the 2021 budget itself. However, the preliminary preparation required for its implementation has not been completed. This has left vehicle owners confused.

According to the vehicle scrapping policy, it is not mandatory to scrap all vehicles that are over 15 years old. One can use these vehicles by paying green tax. Fully Automated Test Centres (FAFTCs) are to be set up to check whether the vehicles are in good condition. At present these centres are only in Peenya, Mysore and Dharwad in Bengaluru. The department has submitted a proposal to the government seeking permission to open 10 new centres across the state. However, no approval has been received from the government so far.

Vehicles will be scrapped only if private owners come forward voluntarily. Hence this policy is called V-VMP (Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Programme). Vehicle owners have to bear the brunt of the green tax burden every year for using vehicles over 15 years old.

The total number of vehicles registered in the metropolis at the end of February was 1,08,57,848. There are 2.97 crore vehicles in the state and overall, more than 80 lakh vehicles are eligible for registration.

The city has a population of 1.30 crores and the number of newly registered vehicles on the roads continues to increase year by year. The number of vehicles over 15 years old is 29 lakhs, due to which air pollution and noise pollution are increasing. Scrap policy is being implemented with a view to curbing this.

At present FC is given every year for transport vehicles which are more than 15 years old. FC is issued every 5 years for non-car vehicles that have completed 15 years. FC is not provided only for school vehicles. However, these vehicles are being licensed to be used for purposes other than transporting school children.