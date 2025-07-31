Verdict in rape case against Prajwal Revanna tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru on Wednesday adjourned the verdict in the obscene video and rape case allegedly involving ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, to August 1.

The court stated that the judgment was deferred as certain clarifications were required.

After seeking clarifications from both sides and issuing directions, the matter was adjourned. Primarily, the judge sought clarification on whether Google Maps could be considered admissible evidence in the case. A second clarification was sought regarding the seizure of a Samsung J4 mobile phone, allegedly belonging to accused Prajwal Revanna.