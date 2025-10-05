Veteran journalist TJS George cremated with full state honors in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Renowned journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee TJS George, often hailed as the Bhishma of Indian journalism, was laid to rest with full state honors at the Hebbal Electric Crematorium on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the crematorium to pay his final respects. The mortal remains of the veteran journalist were draped in the Tricolor, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for his lifelong contribution to journalism and public life.

As part of the state honors, the police presented a ceremonial gun salute, firing three rounds into the air before the cremation rituals were conducted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described TJS George as “a towering figure in Indian journalism whose integrity, intellect, and courage set the benchmark for generations of media professionals.” He added that George’s fearless and insightful writing “enriched public discourse and strengthened democracy through decades of committed journalism.”

Several prominent personalities from the fields of media, politics, and literature attended the ceremony. Among them was Public TV chief H.R. Ranganath, who paid floral tributes and said, “TJS George was not just a journalist, he was an institution who inspired countless young reporters to pursue truth without fear or favor.”

TJS George, who passed away at the age of 97, was the founder of Asiaweek magazine and a distinguished columnist whose career spanned over seven decades. Known for his sharp political analysis and unwavering editorial ethics, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contributions to literature and education.