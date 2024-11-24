VHP Karnataka Resolves to Oppose Alleged Land Encroachments Under Wakf Board

Bengaluru:: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karnataka has resolved to continue its agitation until alleged encroachments of temple lands, private properties, and farmers' lands under the Wakf Board are reversed. The organisation also demanded action against ministers, officials, and politicians accused of harassing Hindus through such activities.

At a meeting of the VHP's Sant Margdarshak Mandal held at the Vasavi Vidyaniketan Auditorium in Vijayanagar, several resolutions were adopted. Senior leaders, including Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji and VHP International President Alok Kumar, submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging implementation of these resolutions.

The resolutions included the withdrawal of notices issued to Hindus in Wakf-related land disputes and the return of encroached lands, revocation of the state government's order transferring 2,750 acres of government land to the Wakf Board, support for the Central Government's proposed amendments to the Wakf Act, and mobilisation of Hindus to counter perceived "Islamisation." The VHP also demanded that temple management boards be formed by Hindu communities, that temple lands be registered under trusts, and that leased temple lands be reclaimed. Additionally, measures to curb "love jihad" and forced religious conversions were called for.

The Sant Margdarshak Mandal emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address these issues across Karnataka.