Live
- 15 killed, 20 injured in alleged paramilitary attack in Sudan
- Drugs valued at Rs 16 cr seized in Tripura
- Manipur violence: Assam Police mount 24x7 vigil along inter-state border
- The Impact of Wellness Programs on Employee Engagement and Retention
- IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan
- The Future of MSMEs: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability for Growth
- Army chief returns from Nepal after defence cooperation talks
- ‘Vikatakavi’ shines at IFFI, Goa
- Tamannaah highlights the strengths of south Indian cinema
- Shivanna’s ‘BhairathiRanagal’ locks Telugu release date
Just In
VHP Karnataka Resolves to Oppose Alleged Land Encroachments Under Wakf Board
Bengaluru:: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karnataka has resolved to continue its agitation until alleged encroachments of temple lands, private...
Bengaluru:: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karnataka has resolved to continue its agitation until alleged encroachments of temple lands, private properties, and farmers' lands under the Wakf Board are reversed. The organisation also demanded action against ministers, officials, and politicians accused of harassing Hindus through such activities.
At a meeting of the VHP's Sant Margdarshak Mandal held at the Vasavi Vidyaniketan Auditorium in Vijayanagar, several resolutions were adopted. Senior leaders, including Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji and VHP International President Alok Kumar, submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging implementation of these resolutions.
The resolutions included the withdrawal of notices issued to Hindus in Wakf-related land disputes and the return of encroached lands, revocation of the state government's order transferring 2,750 acres of government land to the Wakf Board, support for the Central Government's proposed amendments to the Wakf Act, and mobilisation of Hindus to counter perceived "Islamisation." The VHP also demanded that temple management boards be formed by Hindu communities, that temple lands be registered under trusts, and that leased temple lands be reclaimed. Additionally, measures to curb "love jihad" and forced religious conversions were called for.
The Sant Margdarshak Mandal emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address these issues across Karnataka.