Vijayendra Collection King: Shivakumar taunts state BJP head

Terming him ‘Collection King’, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today hit out at BJP State President and MLA B Y Vijayendra saying he was the cause of his father’s declining reputation.

Speaking to reporters at Circuit House and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, he said, “Which treasury is empty? Should I disclose his ‘collection business’, transactions and accounts?” He was replying to a question on Vijayendra’s allegation that the Congress party was trying to appease the High Command by emptying the state treasury.

“Rather than evading the ongoing session, let him come and speak in the Assembly. I will respond to him appropriately. As a President of the party, he has to speak responsibly. He is not experienced, no treasury is empty,” he added.

Pro-farmer decisions

Asked about Assembly session ending on Friday, he said, “We have taken a decision in favour of the farmers though our decision is weighing heavy on government and sugar factories.

We have resolved the issues of sugar cane and maize growers. I appeal to farmers to remember this.”

“The CM and Revenue Minister will reply to debates on North Karnataka in the session.

I will talk about

North Karnataka irrigation projects such as Upper Krishna project and Mahadayi if I get an opportunity in the House,” he added.

Minister hasn’t given false information

Asked about BJP’s allegation that Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar had given false information about Gruhalakshmi in the House, he said, “We have been giving Gruhalakshmi amount for the last 24 months. What false information has she given? The money is released from Finance department and it will be given to the beneficiaries. There is nothing false about it. The Opposition is trying to divert the attention as they are scared that we would take up harassment to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case.” “Why has Central government not given funds for Upper Bhadra project? MGNREGA amount has not been given till now and so is the case with Jal Jeevan Mission. Besides, grants and GST amount hasn’t come to the state. But they are talking about Gruhalakshmi amount. BJP has not been able to keep their words in Maharashtra and other states, but we have delivered as promised,” he explained.

“The FIR filed by Delhi police in National Herald case has not been withdrawn yet. They are trying to harass Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and us,” he added.