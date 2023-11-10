Live
- Tvesa, Avani and Pranavi lead six Indians into final stage of LET Q-School
- ED arrests ex-president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in PMLA case
- CBI busts inter-state fake job & training racket, nabs 3 kingpins
- Delhi Government launched "Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign to combat pollution
- Hyderabad police bans bursting firecrackers in public on Diwali
- I don't practice shots to be technically good but to score runs so that the team can win matches: Virat Kohli
- Gurugram bus fire: Two minors die, toll mounts to four
- IT Dept seizes Rs 75 lakh in Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza
- Twenty candidates filed 32 nominations in Gadwal constituency
- Mizoram: Over 87% turnout in re-polling at one voting centre
Just In
Vijayendra, son of ex-CM Yediyurappa, appointed president of BJP Karnataka unit
The BJP on Friday appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the son of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, its state unit president, a surprise move that underscores the party leadership's acknowledgement of the veteran Lingayat leader's enduring influence on its fortunes.
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the son of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, its state unit president, a surprise move that underscores the party leadership's acknowledgement of the veteran Lingayat leader's enduring influence on its fortunes.
Vijayendra, who was elected as an MLA in the assembly polls held earlier this year, is seen as a deft organisational leader and replaces Nalinkumar Kateel. The appointment of the 47-year-old leader, seen as the political heir to Yediyurappa, ends months of speculation as a change of guard in the state was widely expected since the BJP suffered a big defeat to the Congress in the polls held in May.
Though it was always a strong probability that the BJP will pick a Lingayat leader to lead its state unit but its decision to pick the first-time MLA ignoring the dynastic plank, something it has used to target rivals, has highlighted the political importance his father continues to wield despite being eased out of electoral politics by the party. His elder son B Y Raghavendra is a Lok Sabha MP and the BJP has often tried to ensure that it is not seen encouraging more than one member of a family in politics.