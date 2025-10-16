Villagers protest as 60-year-old Hindu graveyard ‘turns’ into Muslim burial site

Tension prevailed in Hosabudanur village of Mandya district after locals staged a protest against the alleged conversion of a 60-year-old government-designated Hindu graveyard into a Muslim burial ground.

According to villagers, the land in Survey No. 313, measuring 1 acre and 13 guntas, had been used as a Hindu cremation and burial ground from 1963 to 2017. However, after 2017, the land was reportedly transferred to the Waqf Board, and it has since been designated as a Muslim Makaan (graveyard).

Villagers alleged that the move was illegal and discriminatory, pointing out that there is not a single Muslim household in Hosabudanur. “How can land that has served as our community’s cremation ground for decades suddenly be allotted to another religious group that has no presence in the village?” a protester questioned.

When residents approached the district administration, local MLA, and concerned ministers, officials had earlier earmarked 24 guntas of the same land to continue as a Hindu cremation site. However, villagers now claim that even this portion has been obstructed, and the Tahsildar has ordered a halt to any burial or development work there.

Angered by the decision, villagers took to the streets, holding demonstrations demanding that the original Hindu graveyard land be restored to its traditional purpose. Protesters accused the authorities of bowing to political pressure and ignoring local sentiment.

They also criticized the Gram Panchayat and Revenue Department, alleging that decisions were being made without consulting the villagers. The protesters warned of intensified agitation if the administration failed to revoke the Waqf Board’s claim and reallocate the land to the Hindu community.

The district authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversy. However, the situation in the village remains tense as both sides await government intervention.