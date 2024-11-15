Villagers urge authorities to continue launch service even after construction of bridge

Shivamogga: The launch service has been an essential mode of transportation for villagers of the islands formed in the backwaters of the Sharavathi River, following the construction of the Linganamakki Reservoir.

For the past 15–20 years, it has seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of the people in the region. Villages such as Sigandur, Tumari, Byakodu, and Brahmanakoppa heavily rely on this service for their connectivity and livelihood.

Managed by the Inland Water Transport Division, the launch service provides a direct link from Sigandur to Sagara, covering a distance of 30 km. Without this service, residents would have to travel nearly 60 km via Bhatkal Road and Talaguppa to reach Sagara town.

The service operates daily but halts operations after sunset, leaving residents disconnected until the service resumes the next morning. The launch not only carries passengers but also delivers essential commodities such as milk, newspapers, and groceries to the island communities. Additionally, vehicles like buses, cars, and small trucks are transported via the launch, making it a critical lifeline.

The launch service is also a major contributor to tourism in the Sharavathi backwaters. It provides a unique mode of transport for visitors traveling to nearby attractions, including the famous Kollur Mookambika Temple. The scenic charm of the backwaters combined with the cultural significance of Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple has attracted tourists in large numbers, prompting an increase in the number of launch services.

In 2019, the construction of a state-of-the-art bridge over the Sharavathi backwaters commenced. Estimated at a cost of ₹423.15 crores, the 2.14-kilometer length , two-lane cable-stayed bridge is being built with a 16-meter width and footpaths on both sides.

Featuring a span length of 177 meters, it will be India’s 8th cable-stayed bridge and includes 740 meters of cable-supported structure. The remaining section will follow a balanced cantilever design, addressing challenges posed by the water’s depth of 50–60 meters.

“Initially, the launch service was introduced to connect Sharavathi backwater villages to Sagara and Shivamogga. Over time, it evolved into a crucial part of tourism, with more launches being added to accommodate the growing number of visitors to Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple and the picturesque backwaters,” said G.T. Satyanarayana from Tumari. He further noted the launch crew’s prompt response during emergencies, even at night.

While the bridge promises to improve connectivity, residents and tourists alike are advocating for the continuation of the launch service. “The launch has become a part of the tourism experience, and visitors from distant places prefer it for the scenic beauty it offers,” said Imran, a resident of Sagara.

The launch service, deeply intertwined with the lives of Sharavathi backwater residents, is more than just transportation it’s a symbol of connectivity, heritage, and community spirit. Authorities now face the task of balancing modernization with preserving this unique aspect of the region.