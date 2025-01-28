Viral fever, infectious diseases on the rise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Frequently due to changing weather and other reasons, fever cases have increased in Bengaluru. Cases of fever, cough, sore throat, cough, cold and vomiting have increased in children. Hospital statistics show that viral fever is also appearing due to the changed weather.

For the past few weeks, across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, if it rains one week, then it is sunny the next, sudden rains, coughs and the spread of infectious diseases among people has increased. Health problems are increasing due to the changing weather, and doctors have advised to monitor the health of children.

Pneumonia, respiratory problems and viral fever have increased in children. Cough, fever and respiratory problems are increasing. Along with children, parents are also facing more health problems. Due to the extreme weather change, children are suffering from problems like fever and cough, and there has been an increase in patients in the OPD of hospitals. Against this backdrop, Dr Suresh, a doctor at KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram, has warned that children should be very vigilant during winter and be careful about viral fevers.

People need to maintain cleanliness around their homes. It is also better to drink hot water. Doctors have advised that they should eat healthy food. Overall, health problems have become another headache for the people of Bengaluru, who are suffering due to rain, sun, and cold.