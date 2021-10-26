Visual of kids repairing road goes viral

Mangaluru: As the schools reopened on Monday, a photo in which two children repairing the mud filled road went viral in social media. In the photo two small children are working on the water soaked road, reportedly from Mudayi thota in Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Bellare - Mandevu road filled with potholes even people unable to walk as it badly damaged owing to rain. The local school students Vallisha Rama and Tanvi repairing the road. Thousands of netizens praised the efforts of children also condemned the apathy of state government. Villagers said most of rural parts of district facing same problem but the concerned authorities did not take steps to repair it.

