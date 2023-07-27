Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Voyeurism incident in Udupi
Dont paint it with communal colours-NCW member
Udupi: NCW member Kushboo Sundar has urged that none should try to give communal colours to the alleged voyeurism case registered in Malpe police station in Udupi district. She told media persons here on Wednesday night that she held talks with the SP, and the DC of Udupi in this regard and she was not in Udupi to take any sides but to conduct fair inquiry.
She also said that police have now launched the probe. It is easy to blame the police, but police should be given a free hand now to investigate. If the police delay the prob, NCW will take action.
As of now NCW has not registered the suo motu case, she said. She arrived at the place of inquiry in Udupi on Thursday. However Ms Kushboo Sundar or the police are not sure if the footage had been transmitted to other individuals, who had allegedly coaxed the three accused women.