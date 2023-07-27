Voyeurism incident in Udupi

Udupi: NCW member Kushboo Sundar has urged that none should try to give communal colours to the alleged voyeurism case registered in Malpe police station in Udupi district. She told media persons here on Wednesday night that she held talks with the SP, and the DC of Udupi in this regard and she was not in Udupi to take any sides but to conduct fair inquiry.

She also said that police have now launched the probe. It is easy to blame the police, but police should be given a free hand now to investigate. If the police delay the prob, NCW will take action.

As of now NCW has not registered the suo motu case, she said. She arrived at the place of inquiry in Udupi on Thursday. However Ms Kushboo Sundar or the police are not sure if the footage had been transmitted to other individuals, who had allegedly coaxed the three accused women.