MP Kiran Kumar Reddy meets DRDL Director Ankathi Raju

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy paid a courtesy visit and felicitated Dr Ankathi Raju, who has been appointed as the 17th Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), by presenting a shawl.

Dr Ankathi Raju hails from Rajapet village in the Alair Assembly constituency of Bhongir Parliamentary segment and comes from a humble farming family. His appointment to such a prestigious position has become a matter of pride for the entire region.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that it is a proud moment that a person from his parliamentary constituency has risen from a modest background to reach such a distinguished position. He recalled that the post of DRDL Director was earlier held by the renowned scientist and former President Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and stated that Dr Ankathi Raju’s journey would serve as a great inspiration to the youth.