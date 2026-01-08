‘MSVP Garu’ pre-release event builds massive buzz

Hyderabad: The grand Mega Victory pre-release event of Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu was held in Hyderabad with much fanfare, drawing the presence of Telugu cinema stalwarts Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh. The event turned into a celebratory evening as the team shared their confidence in delivering a big Sankranthi entertainer.

Producer SahuGarapati expressed heartfelt gratitude to director Anil Ravipudi for making his long-cherished dream come true. “Working with both Chiranjeevi garu and Venkatesh garu is an honour. Last Sankranthi, Anil shook the box office, and this Sankranthi, he is set to redefine it. That’s the level of confidence we have. The entire team worked relentlessly to ensure the film is ready on time,” he said.

Producer Sushmita Konidela called the film a landmark project in her journey. “A Sankranthi release itself is special, and doing a film with my father makes it even more memorable. Venkatesh garu and Nayanthara have elevated the film further. Anil Ravipudi is the backbone of this project. I’m also grateful to Ram Charan, who constantly checks on me and supports me,” she shared.

Director Anil Ravipudi brought energy to the stage by performing the popular hook step live with singer Baba Sehgal. Thanking the producers for their unwavering trust, he praised music director Bheems for delivering an outstanding album. Anil also acknowledged Nayanthara for her promotional support even during challenging times.

Speaking about Venkatesh, Anil described him as both a friend and mentor, revealing that his character Venky Gowda from Karnataka has already sparked curiosity. He added that Chiranjeevi was the main reason Venkatesh joined the film.

Anil Ravipudi concluded by calling the film a complete festive package filled with comedy, emotion, music, dance and sentiment, and extended his best wishes to all films releasing this Sankranthi.