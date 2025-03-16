Water Board receives BIS certification for its STPs

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), known for supplying high-quality drinking water, has earned another accolade by receiving a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The central government has praised the quality of BWSSB’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and allocated `103 crore as incentive funding for their operations.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the central government has recognized the quality of 30 STPs functioning in Bengaluru city.

Out of these, 23 STPs have been awarded a five-star rating under the Clean Water Credit program, leading to the allocation of ` 103 crore as encouragement funds. This achievement adds another feather to the cap of the Bengaluru Water Supply Board.

The Water Board processes approximately 1,450 MLD of sewage generated daily in Bengaluru, with 34 STPs established across various parts of the city. It stands first in Asia in terms of using treated water, which is then supplied to lakes in the capital and nearby districts.

The central government had invited applications to assess the quality of STPs in urban areas across the country as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. This initiative is aimed at providing incentive funding to STPs that demonstrate high standards and effective water treatment practices. The Bengaluru Water Supply Board has excelled with a maximum star rating and secured `103 crore in additional funding.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the central government has expressed appreciation for the standards implemented by the BWSSB in treating wastewater through its STPs. Among the 23 STPs, 23 obtained a five-star rating, 6 received a four-star rating, and 1 earned a three-star rating. Bengaluru Water Supply Board has claimed the highest incentive funding in the country, surpassed only by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Reacting to the `103 crore incentive funding from the central government, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar praised the operations of the BWSSB.

He stated that enhancing the beauty of Bengaluru and implementing sustainable projects are key objectives of the Brand Bengaluru initiative. Prioritizing the treatment of wastewater using high-quality technology remains our focus and receiving this encouragement from the central government is a significant achievement.

Dr. Ram Prasad Manohar, Chairman of the Bengaluru Water Supply Board, commented on the matter, stating that the board has adopted international standards for wastewater treatment. Being the leader in the usage of treated water in Asia, BWSSB has been part of this process for the last eight months, prioritizing quality. The incentive funding will be utilized to further modernize the STPs, he added.