We have brought positive changes in the lives of pourakarmikas as promised: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the State government has kept its word of uplifting the lives of pourakarmikas by making them permanent employees of the government.

Speaking at an event at the Palace Grounds organised to celebrate Poura Karmika Day and distribute appointment letters for permanent employment, he said, “There are four pillars for a stable society – farmer, labourer, soldier and teacher. Our government considers pourakarmikas as ambassadors of cleanliness and children of God. You are the doctors of cleanliness for Bengaluru city. Your contribution is significant in making this city get global recognition.”

“We had given a word to make contract pourakarmikas permanent employees of the government. We have fulfilled that promise today. The children of pourakarmikas are conducting this event today. Our government’s wish is to see the children of pourakarmikas achieve success in life and occupy big positions,” he added.

“Mallikarjuna Kharge started his career as a Municipal Chairman and today he is the AICC President, following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The work done by Kharge ji when he was the Labour Minister are well known. He was the one who started ESI hospitals and medical colleges across the country. Hence, we wanted him to inaugurate this programme,” he said.

“We have ear-marked Rs 600 crore for the welfare of pourakarmikas in the budget. Thousands of pourakarmikas have been offered permanent employment with the government without any corruption. There are some cases where permanent employment hasn’t been offered due to validity of the documents and we are starting dedicated booths to attend to these issues. We will get you justice.”

“Our party has fulfilled the promise that was made in the election manifesto. This is our attempt to bring equality in the society. I have worked politically with Basavalingappa and IPD Salappa. They are fighting for your rights. Salappa has given a report about pourakarmikas and we are trying to implement its recommendations in a phased manner. It would cost Rs 700 crore. We have made a provision where in a pourakarmika can deposit Rs 10 lakh and get a pension of Rs 6,000 per month after retirement. Siddaramaiah government had recruited 10,000 poura karmikas in 2017. Our government had built 7.70 lakh homes. We have announced health insurance for pourakarmikas in the 2024-25 budget.”