What does Muniratna know about Mandya Gowdas, asks HD Kumaraswamy

Hassan: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked what does Rajarajeshwari nagara MLA Munirathna knows about Gowda community in Mandya? He was reacting to statement of Munirathna that BJP ministers R.Ashok and Aswatha Narayana have done research on Urigowda and Nanjegowda who killed erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Speaking to the media persons in Arakalagudu on Friday he said that "Does Muniratna know about MandyaVokkaligagar? Ministers R. Ashok and Aswattha Narayan researched and gave the subject for making a movie? Muniratna must have researched and prepared the dialogue and script for the movie' he ridiculed.

Responding to the news that he would contest from two constituencies he said that "I am under pressure from many quarters. Workers pressurising to content from Navalagunda constituency , if I contest there the party would win 15 to 20 seats in north Karnataka. If I do that, it will create confusion among the public. It is the decision of the party and workers that I would contest from Channapatna and win'

Talking about the distribution of JDS ticket, in Hassan he said, "I have also asked JDS leader KM Raje Gowda how he has prepared for the election. Some people have discussed his name. It is true that there is a discussion in front of Deve Gowda.

It is not final. I have already toured this district. Regarding Hassan assembly constituency. I have collected the information," he said.

"I will discuss with the national president. I don't care who I want to defeat there. My candidate must win. We will make appropriate decisions to win the candidate. My workers must be mentally strong to gain the confidence of Hassan voters. I will discuss the information I have collected with the national president and H D Revanna and select a capable candidate for the election in Hassan. It is not a question of sacrifice. My workers in the constituency should not be victimized," he said.

"There are no JDS factions in Hassan Assembly Constituency. There is only Deve Gowda's faction. No faction will be allowed. The list of candidates for one hundred constituencies is yet to be released. We will do it. In a week or 10 days, the final curtain will be drawn. Deve Gowda is capable of announcing a good candidate without upsetting anyone and getting everyone's opinion. We will announce the candidate through him," he said.

"This time I will give special responsibility to Hassan Assembly Constituency. Hassan is not the only one. I have taken the responsibility of 224 constituencies. I will join hands with Revanna especially regarding Hassan district.

We must win seven out of seven seats in the district. So I will cooperate with Revanna. If he wins seven out of seven, the credit will go to Revanna.

Former minister A. Manju is contesting in Arakalagudu constituency and there is no problem," said Kumaraswamy.