What have you done for backwards to seek protection in their name? Kumaraswamy lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday over his remarks about being targeted because he belongs to a backward class.

“What have you done for the backward classes to seek protection in their name?” Kumaraswamy asked him.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kumaraswamy stated that CM Siddaramaiah is claiming others are burning with envy and demanding his resignation because he became CM twice despite hailing from a backward class. He said if Siddaramaiah had honestly worked for the backward classes, he would have supported him.

“In 2017, when you were CM, an honest officer Dy SP Kallappa Handibagh, who belonged to the Kuruba community, the same as yours, committed suicide due to torture by senior officers. I raised my voice over the issue. If not for my voice, how would you have dealt with Kallappa’s family?” Kumaraswamy asked.

“You (CM Siddaramaiah) are at the fag end of your political career. Don’t be ashamed by people at this stage. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda faced CID and Lokayukta inquiries. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa faced a trial. Did he claim that the Lingayat community was targeted? I have faced denotification cases. I had to go to court, stand in the witness box, and obtain bail. Did I say the Vokkaliga community was targeted? When your party leader Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar faced trial, did he bring up caste?” Kumaraswamy said.

“This is not about whether the accused is a Dalit or belongs to the general community. It is about the misuse of power. Should there be transparency in politics or not?” Kumaraswamy stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he was being targeted because he belongs to a backward class and yet became the CM a second time. He said this to the media in Mysuru while reacting to his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam. "Everyone is upset because, despite being from a backward class, I became Chief Minister for the second term...they are burning and hatching a conspiracy," said Siddaramaiah, who described the allegations against him as political.