‘What option do I have? Have to stand by him’

Bengaluru/ Chikkaballapura" With Siddaramaiah asserting that he will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a full five-year term, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has no objection and that he will standby and support the former. Indicating that he had no option, he said, he will fulfill the directions of the Congress high command. “What option I have? I have to stand by him, support him (Siddaramaiah).

I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever it desires, it will be fulfilled,” Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question about the CM’s statement. Asked whether the party is not backing him and that his supporters are rooting for him to become CM, citing his sacrifice for the party, he said, “I don’t want to discuss anything. Lakhs of workers have supported this party. It is not only D K Shivakumar.”