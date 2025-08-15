‘Wheel of Wellness’ launched

Bengaluru: A bold new nationwide women’s health movement, the ‘Wheel of Wellness’, was launched today at the Cutting Edge 2025 congress by ARTIST for Her in partnership with Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, with organisers pledging that patients will retain full ownership of their personal health data.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, DOTO Health co-founder Dr Shantanu Pathak said the data collected through the programme will neither be monetised nor shared without explicit patient consent. “Any research use will require institutional ethics committee clearance and informed patient approval.

All records will be stored locally, anonymised, and secured in compliance with ISO 13485:2016 standards and India’s privacy laws,” he said.