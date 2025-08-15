Live
- Apple Brings Back Blood Oxygen Feature to Apple Watch in US with Clever Workaround
- Big Bang reform: Finance Ministry proposes two-slab GST system after PM Modi's speech
- ECI reports zero complaints by political parties; 28,370 voter claims filed
- Pawan Kalyan attends Independence Day Celebrations in Kakinada, hoists national flag
- Hyderabad’s Pride Wins National Crown
- Banakacherla project will not harm interests of any state, says Andhra Pradesh CM
- Patanjali study highlights the effectiveness of Cardiogrit Gold
- Uttarakhand Cabinet approves changes to anti-conversion law
- Husband gets justice: Akhilesh sacks MLA for praising Yogi Adityanath
- Teenager dies while practising for sprint at UP inter-college
‘Wheel of Wellness’ launched
Bengaluru: A bold new nationwide women’s health movement, the ‘Wheel of Wellness’, was launched today at the Cutting Edge 2025 congress by ARTIST for Her in partnership with Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, with organisers pledging that patients will retain full ownership of their personal health data.
Speaking to reporters after the launch, DOTO Health co-founder Dr Shantanu Pathak said the data collected through the programme will neither be monetised nor shared without explicit patient consent. “Any research use will require institutional ethics committee clearance and informed patient approval.
All records will be stored locally, anonymised, and secured in compliance with ISO 13485:2016 standards and India’s privacy laws,” he said.