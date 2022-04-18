Where is ache din? Asks Siddaramaiah

Mandya: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the price of petrol had gone up to Rs 111 from Rs 74, LPG cylinder to Rs 950 from Rs 450. "Then, where is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promised ache din?"

Siddaramaiah who took part in a protest organised by Mandya district

Congress committee demanding the arrest of former minister K S Eshwarappa, said that Modi promised to bring black money, and eradicate corruption. Sadly, he ended up increasing corruption, he said and alleged that after Yeddyurappa and Basavaraja Bommai became chief ministers not even a single agricultural pond subsidy was released.

He said the Union government's promise of creating two crore jobs remained a mirage. He said during the Manmohan Singh-led government the country's debt stood at Rs 53,11,000 crore. The same now reached Rs 157 lakh crores. The former Congress CM accused BJP government of communalising issues for political gains.