Why does Bommai need Kichcha?

Bengaluru: The sudden entry of one of the top multi-language film actor Kichcha Sudeep has baffled BJP's own cadres. A Chief Minister is somebody who must win on his own capabilities and laurels, who should a film artiste chip in This is the first time when a film artiste has decided to validate the candidature of a Chief Minister of a national party. He should have been made the star campaigner of the party, that would have been a different ball game altogether as film stars, cricketers and other celebrities campaigning for a particular party is a normal thing, but Kichcha Sudeep says he is only campaigning for Basavaraj Bommai.

He even said he was his 'uncle' and it was his bounden duty to help a relative. The questions and theories that are appearing in the party's circles point out why did Basavaraja Bommai need validation, is he unsure of his victory as an individual candidate? In fact, he should be validating the candidature of others. Questions are also raised if Kichcha Sudeep took compensation for campaigning for Bommai?

However, during his multiple visits to Karnataka Narendra Modi had not mentioned anything about Bommai being the chief ministerial candidate. The cadres are now hoping against hopes that Modi will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate during his visit to Mysore on April 8.