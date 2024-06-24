Why would Sooraj complain if he had done something wrong?, HD Revanna questions

Bengaluru: Former minister HD Revanna has spoken in favour of his son and Vidhana Parishad member Suraj Revanna, who is arrested in the case of sexual assault.

Speaking to the media, HD Revanna said that a political conspiracy is made against our family. Why did they bring him to Bangalore without doing a medical test in Hassan? They said that they are doing this to scare us. Suraj Revanna was the first to complain. What did they do after the complaint? Why did Suraj go to complain if he made a mistake? I wont say nothing now. I will tell you when the time comes. If we do something wrong, we run away, who is targeting our family? He said that he will leave all that to God.

Suraj had gone to Hassan CEN police station at 6 pm on Saturday to file a counter complaint against the victim, who had accused him of sexual assault. The police detained him there and interrogated him till 11:30 pm. Later, the police went to a undisclosed place along with Suraj and continued the investigation till 1:30 am.

Sakaleshpur DySP Pramod Kumar, who is the investigating officer of the case, subjected Suraj Revanna to intense interrogation. He was taken into custody in the morning. The police said that after the completion of the medical examination, he will be produced before the judge by 4 pm.

Suraj Revanna case for CID investigation: State government order The state government has issued an order entrusting the investigation of the case of MLC Suraj Revanna to the CID, who has been arrested on the charge of sexual assault on a youth.

A case was registered against Suraj Revanna at the Narasipura rural police station of Hassan district on Saturday. Investigation of the case registered against Suraj under IPC Sections 377, 342, 506, 34 has been transferred to the CID. Suraj Revanna has been arrested by the police in Hassan on charges of sexual assault. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for medical examination.

Suraj’s case is not politically motivated, CID will investigate: Home Minister Parameshwar

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar responded on Suraj Revanna’s case and said that there was no complaint on Saturday. They said that they have taken action after receiving the complaint.

Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, he said, “We have handed over this case to the CID. And CID will investigate this serious case. The police will take action on the complaint. He clarified that he does not know about the case being politically motivated.