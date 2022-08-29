Widespread protests in Benagluru against remission of 11 convicts

Bengaluru: Over a thousand people gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest the remission of the sentence for the defendants in the Bilkis Bano case, which sparked widespread demonstrations throughout the state.

Participating in the protest were student unions, citizen groups, and women's organisations. In addition to campaigners Akkai Padmashali and K S Vimala, writers K Ramaiah, Aakar Patel, and Mamta Sagar, as well as lawyers and minority rights organisations, joined them.

They condemned the Gujarat government's move to release the accused and argued that doing so violated the constitutional principle of equality. The action is casteist and communal. The Gujarat government is Islamaphobic and has been continuing with what happened in the 2002 Gujarat riots, they alleged.

"The remissions demonstrate that we still lack social independence. Brahmins shouldn't be punished even if they commit horrific crimes, according to the Manusmriti. Is the Gujarati government adhering to this policy? Only if we fight communalism and eradicate caste can we achieve true independence," said Nandini, one of the activists part of the Slum Mahila Sanghatane.

While transgender activist Akkai Padmashali noted that society has not responded well, Aakar Patel and Ramaiah insisted that the protests must go on. "Amrit Mahotsav has definitely been utilized to incite hatred among the populace. The poor reaction from the general public to this abhorrent release shows that society's moral foundation has deteriorated," she remarked.

More than 15 districts in the state, including Yagiri, Belagavi, Bidar, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Mysuru, also saw protests. The protesters demanded the cancellation of the remission in a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as well.

"As citizens of this country, the impact of this action cannot be overlooked. It raises fundamental questions over absolute disregard and even contempt for the safety and security of women, especially those from the minority community. There can be no doubt that the remission and premature release is patently illegal, unethical and unjust and therefore we demand that you take necessary action to ensure the same be revoked and the 11 convicts be immediately sent back to jail to complete the rest of their life-term," the letter read. The agitators said protests will continue till the remission is withdrawn," read the letter.