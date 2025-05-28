Widespread rains revive farming activity in Ballari

Ballari: Consistent rainfall over the past week has brought relief and optimism to farmers across Ballari district, prompting them to resume agricultural activities with renewed enthusiasm. Following the recent full moon (Maghi Hunnime), farmers had begun preparing their lands by mixing compost and clearing fields — a process now accelerated due to the timely rains.

The rainfall has created favourable conditions for the sowing of key crops like red gram (toor), cotton, pearl millet (bajra), foxtail millet (navane), and sunflower. Long-unused agricultural tools and equipment have re-emerged from storage, and farmers are actively engaged in clearing rainfed fields and preparing irrigated lands by adding organic manure.

Farmers have already begun sowing activities in rainfed fields. In irrigated areas, they are cleaning the fields and applying compost. According to officials, farmer contact centres across the district have adequate stocks of seeds for crops such as bajra, navane, toor, and sunflower. Additionally, paddy seeds of RNR and Sona Masuri varieties have been stocked for irrigated lands.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Somasundar assured that sufficient stocks of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides have been arranged. “This year, farmers will not face any shortages. The department has made arrangements through 13 farmer contact centres and 2 additional centres, totalling 15 seed distribution points across the district,” he said.

As per his statement, Ballari usually receives an annual average of 599.5 mm of rainfall. Until May 20 last year, the district had received only 53.6 mm, but this year it has recorded 88.4 mm, a 64% increase. For the kharif season, the district has set a target of sowing across 1,63,753 hectares. This includes 89,000 ha of paddy, 35,000 ha of cotton, 20,000 ha of maize, 4,500 ha of red gram, and smaller areas for other crops such as jowar, groundnut, millets, sunflower, and sugarcane.

Somasundar added that the kharif season’s estimated fertilizer demand stands at 1,08,100 metric tonnes, of which 40,228 metric tonnes are already in stock. Supplies will continue in a phased manner. The district’s seed requirement is 11,766 quintals, and 11,800 quintals are currently available.

Inspection teams have been formed to monitor the quality and pricing of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against vendors selling substandard agricultural inputs. Farmers are advised to purchase only from authorized sellers to avoid fraud and ensure crop safety.

Local farmer Eshwarappa welcomed the onset of monsoon and emphasized the importance of supplying high-quality seeds and fertilizers. “Water has started flowing into the dams. This is the right time for sowing. Farmers must demand bills from agro-stores to ensure transparency,” he said.