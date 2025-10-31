Wife’s murder plot against husband foiled in Nanjangud

In a chilling case that reads like a crime thriller, Nanjangud police have arrested a woman, her brother, and two others for plotting to murder her husband following domestic disputes. The plan, which involved staging a fake robbery, failed after police uncovered the conspiracy through CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sangeetha — a computer operator by profession — conspired with her brother Sanjay, his friend Vignesh, and a minor boy to eliminate her husband Rajendra, who runs a fibre door fitting business. The couple had been facing marital discord for several months, leading Sangeetha to allegedly plan her husband’s murder. On October 25, Rajendra was riding a scooter with Sangeetha on the pillion when a white car suddenly blocked their path near MUDA Layout in Hunduvinahalli, Nanjangud.

A man from the car reportedly pushed over the scooter, causing both to fall. Two others from the vehicle pretended to snatch Sangeetha’s chain, while one of them stabbed Rajendra in the abdomen with a dagger before fleeing the scene.

Rajendra, seriously injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru, where he later narrated the sequence of events to police. Initially believed to be a robbery attempt, the investigation soon revealed a sinister plot.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, along with Additional SPs Mallik and Nagesh and DySP Raghu, formed a special team to probe the case. Upon reviewing CCTV footage and forensic details, police discovered that the so-called “attackers” were linked to Sangeetha herself.

Under interrogation, Sangeetha confessed to orchestrating the attack with the help of her brother, who had rented the getaway car. The group had planned to murder Rajendra and escape under the guise of a street robbery. However, their plan collapsed when a passerby vehicle appeared, forcing them to flee before completing the crime.

Police have now arrested Sangeetha, her brother Sanjay, friend Vignesh, and the juvenile accomplice. They have been remanded to judicial custody. SP Vishnuvardhan confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover all angles of the case.

Rajendra continues to recover in a Mysuru hospital. The incident has shocked the local community, with police describing it as “a cold-blooded betrayal born out of domestic discord.”