Just In
Wild elephant trampled to death a worker
Hassan: The incident in which a laborer was killed in an elephant attack took place at Ankihalli in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Deepak Roy from West Bengal. The family members of the deceased are expected to arrive from West Bengal. His dead body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.
A heavy police presence has also been made near the hospital. The elephant suddenly attacked him while going to the shop to get groceries. In this case, the chest and head were trampled by the elephant. He was seriously injured due to this. He was immediately admitted to the district hospital. He died without treatment.
Four days ago, a wild elephant had attacked a car and pulled out a student from it. The student was seriously injured. Later she was admitted to the hospital. Locals have demanded that the government and the Forest Department officials should come forward for a permanent solution to the wild elephant menace.