Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest

Hassan: A wild elephant attacked and killed a labourer in Hassan district on Thursday evening. The deceased identified as Vasanth (45) a native of Mattavara village in Belur taluk died on the spot by trampling of elephant. The incident fueled public outrage. The lack of swift action from both the forest department and the government to protect citizens from such incidents has led to protests from locals who are demanding accountability.



Despite a rising number of victims falling prey to wild animal attacks, the authorities' apparent inaction has triggered a wave of discontent among the affected communities. The tragic death of Vasanth has become a focal point for highlighting the need for immediate and effective measures to safeguard the lives of innocent people.

Local residents, frustrated with the negligence of the government, staged protests in Mattavara village. They emphatically called for the intervention of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to address the escalating issue. The demand for accountability echoed through the crowd, with protesters insisting that the authorities take decisive action to prevent further casualties.

Belur MLA Hullalli Suresh, responding to the public outcry, visited the site of the incident. In a bid to pacify the agitated locals, Suresh not only addressed their concerns but also took forest officers to task for what was perceived as a lack of proactive measures. Expressing his disappointment with the officials present, the MLA emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive plan to mitigate the growing threat of wild animal attacks.

Suresh issued a stern warning to the forest officers, stating that failure to address the root causes and prevent future incidents could lead to a surge in public unrest, even invoking the possibility of militant reactions. The MLA urged the authorities to prioritize the safety of the residents and implement stringent measures to curb the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflicts.