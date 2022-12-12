Will BJP deny tickets to MLAs who have crossed 70? 

Bengaluru: On the backdrop of the success of BJP's strategy of giving priority to new faces in the Gujarat Assembly, tension has started for senior leaders in the state BJP. In the background of the demand that priority should be given to new faces in the party, the question has also arisen whether the party high command will not give tickets to MLAs who have crossed 70 age in this election.

In Gujarat, many leaders including former CM Vijay Rupani and 38 sitting MLAs were denied tickets and new faces were given the go-ahead to counter the anti-incumbency wave. This effort undertaken in Gujarat has also been successful in elections. BJP has achieved a big victory beyond expectations.

Discussions are being heard that this experiment should be done in Karnataka as well. In addition to this, BJP Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh also openly demanded it. He tweeted that priority should be given to new faces in the party while giving tickets.

Also others who are nearing age of 70 are Jagdish Shettar (66) from Hubballi-Dharwad Central, S Suresh Kumar (67) from Rajajinagar, Srimantha Patil (67) from Kagawad, SA Rabindranath, MP - Davangere North, MP Kumaraswamy, Mudigere, DS Suresh, Tarikere. They are also fear losing the ticket. However, Jagadish Shettar and Suresh Kumar are having a good image in the party as well as in the public and they are physically fit and strong to campaign for their party.

The action of the high command has aroused curiosity among the state leaders and ticket aspirants. But ultimately the party high command will decide who will be given the ticket. In some constituencies, when the chances of winning are high for the candidate, age may not be a reason to give ticket. The party high command decision will be final in the end, which all the leaders are waiting to watch.

In the context of giving priority to new faces in the upcoming assembly elections, there is a discussion going on in the Congress internal circles that the 60-40 percent formula should be implemented, and the party high command is curious as to what stand it will take.

It was decided in the Chintan Shivir camp held in Udaipur that youth should be given more priority in the party. Against this backdrop, the views expressed in the party circles that the decision made in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir should be followed.

Already more than 1200 people have applied for tickets. But the party high command has not yet finalized who will be given the ticket. The party ticket will be decided based on the survey polls. In particular, it will be given to the winning horse. But discussions are going on that young and new faces should be given more priority while giving tickets.

BJP is also giving high priority to new faces. In Gujarat, BJP has successfully experimented with giving ticket to newcomers. But some leaders are expressing their sadness that such efforts are not being made in the Congress.

Giving more priority to new faces and youth in the party will enable them to engage more enthusiastically. Opinions are being expressed that it will be possible to attract the youth group in the party activities.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar had made a similar request in a meeting of candidate aspirants. Seniors in the party had requested that the entry of new faces should be facilitated. During this time, Belthangadi former MLA Vasant Bangera and Moodbidri former MLA Abhayachandra Jain had indicated their consent and said that they will not contest the election but instead give it to the youth. But on the other hand, it is also true that some senior leaders in the party are not ready to give up their positions.

In this regard, it is also curious as to what stand the Congress High Command will take during ticket distribution. Whether the 60-40 formula will be applicable in the Congress in this election as well, has to be seen.