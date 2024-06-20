Will contest Channapatna by-polls if people want it: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he may be left no other choice but to contest from Channapatna in the by-polls if the Party and people want.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence before departing for Channapatna visit, he said, “Channapatna is in my heart. It was part of the erstwhile Sathanur assembly constituency which I represented. My political career actually started from there. The people of Channapatna have been with me in tough times and I have a debt to repay.”

“There is opportunity to develop Channapatna in the same way I have developed Kanakapura. I am visiting the temples of the constituency and discussing with the local leaders and voters, will take a decision on contesting later,” he said. Asked about possibilities of his brother D K Suresh contesting from Channapatna, he said, “It has not been finalised.”

Water tariff hike

“Water tariff has not been revised for over ten years now. As a result, BWWSB is suffering losses. No bank is coming forward to lend to BWSSB. All banks are asking how the Board is planning to cut losses. I have already instructed using 6 TMC of Cauvery water for Bengaluru and there is a need for another phase. Hence, I have asked officials to review water tariff. A decision on the tariff hike will be taken once the officials review it,” he said.

Asked about BJP’s allegation that Congress has increased Kempe Gowda Jayanthi fund allocation to appease

Vokkaliga community, he said, “Why did BJP inaugurate Kempe Gowda statue at Bengaluru airport? It had to bring school students to the programme as it was not able to mobilise general public.

The BJP spent more for the unveiling ceremony than the actual statue itself.”