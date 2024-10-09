Will Nikhil be NDA candidate in Channapatna?

Bengaluru: Countdown has started for Channapatna by-election and there is a fight between DK brothers and Kumaraswamy to win Channapatna constituency.

The two who are keeping an eagle eye on the field are taking up various strategies. Now HD Kumaraswamy has entered the Channapatna arena and preparations have started in JD(S). There is increasing pressure on Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s contest in the Channapatna by-election. HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the JD(S) workers in Kodambali village of Channapatna, and there was a call for Nikhil’s contest.

The program was organised on Monday under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. At this time, workers openly put pressure on Nikhil to contest. Thus, there is a lot of discussion about Nikhil’s contest in Channapatna. On the other hand, HD Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy have met state BJP in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal.

Besides HDK, Nikhil discussed about Channapatna by-election. Radhamohan Das said that there is no confusion about the constituency.

There was a discussion about the persuasion of CP Yogeshwar, BJP MLC. Congress can be defeated only if JD(S) and BJP come together.

Otherwise, the Congress will benefit as the vote will split. HD Kumaraswamy advises Radhamohan to convince CP Yogeshwar. Thus, HD Kumaraswamy’s move has raised interest. HDK, who held a meeting with JD(S) workers in Kodambali village of Channapatna, also used dalit card as weapon. He said Dalit community members should not trust Congressmen, they are frauds. Kumaraswamy has two worries.

Along with the NDA candidate, his son’s political future is also important. If the constituency is lost, there is no way to gain control in Channapatna, there is a tough fight between JD(S) and Congress. They have to take CP Yogeshwar into confidence first which is a difficult task.