Will not allow BJP to hold single meeting in K'taka if they continue with disruptions: Dy CM Shivakumar

Responding to the disruption of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's speech over his controversial 'no war with Pakistan' comment, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar warned on Monday that if the BJP continues this behaviour, they will not be allowed to hold a single meeting in the state.

He made the statement while addressing the media after the event in Belagavi.

"BJP sent its workers to our protest programme to wave black flags and create a ruckus. I want to tell the BJP and opposition leaders — if you continue with this behaviour, we will not allow you to hold even a single meeting in the state."

"This is a pledge of the Congress party," he underlined.

"I will have to send a message to our workers: you must question the BJP about why the prices of petrol, diesel, gold, iron, and cement have increased. We have the capability to fight against you than how you can fight against us in the state," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also added, "BJP leaders, you better advise your workers to behave, or else we are ready to counter every one of your protests in every possible way. This is not a request — it is a warning," he said, while targeting the BJP in the state.

A group of women BJP workers, disrupted the speech of CM Siddaramaiah at a huge protest meeting organised by the Congress on Monday in Belagavi against the Central government's price hikes, anti-people policies, and anti-national administration.

While CM Siddaramaiah was delivering his inaugural address, a group of women belonging to the BJP started raising slogans against him, condemning his controversial statement that India should not go to war with Pakistan.

Earlier, speaking at a protest rally organised on Monday at the CPED grounds in Belagavi, opposing price hikes and to safeguard the Constitution, Shivakumar addressed the gathering.

"Petrol, diesel, and cooking gas price hikes are the root cause of the rise in prices of all essential commodities. Therefore, any public outrage must be directed against the BJP-led Central government," the Deputy CM said.

"We are fighting to protect the Constitution, the country's unity, integrity, and peace, and to shield the common people who are struggling due to price hikes. Belagavi is a sacred ground. Recently, we celebrated the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's AICC session here, attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and other Congress leaders. It was on this same ground that we organised the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution' rally," he added.

"Our government implemented the guarantee schemes on the very first day we took charge. The BJP is protesting against our government, alleging a rise in milk prices. On the very day they launched their 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) campaign, the Central government hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. When fuel prices go up, the prices of all commodities naturally rise. We increased milk prices by Rs 4 to support farmers, yet the BJP is protesting, revealing their 'anti-farmer' stance. BJP should direct their anger against the Central government," he asserted.

"The BJP plays politics based on emotions, while we work to improve lives. Our government has not only introduced guarantee schemes but is also undertaking massive development works. You must question BJP leaders about the unprecedented price hikes," he urged.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brothers in terrorist attacks. To safeguard the nation's unity and integrity, our party has supported the Central government. Our Chief Minister has announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who lost their dear ones in Pahalgam. Our government is moving forward inclusively with all sections of society," he added.