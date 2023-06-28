Will probe all scams, irregularities of BJP regime: Siddaramaiah

Hassan (K'taka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government will get all the alleged scams and irregularities that have taken place during the previous BJP regime probed and punish the guilty.

Noting that the government will fulfill all the poll promises, he said, implementation of Congress' five guarantees will cost Rs 59,000 crore a year to the exchequer, and there is a slightly higher burden on the administration this year.

"We will get scams inquired into. Four medical colleges were constructed and there are allegations about irregularities in it, we will get it investigated. Also we will get allegations of 40 per cent commission probed. There were irregularities in health related procurements during Covid-19 period, irrigation projects related irregularities and Bitcoin scam, all of them will be probed," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said investigation is on into the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam by the CID; it will be further intensified, and those guilty will be punished.