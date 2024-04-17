Will ‘Solillada Saradara’ Kharge regain his old fortress of Gulbarga?

Bengaluru: Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, with the city renamed Kalaburagi, is one of the most fascinating areas in the state. It is known as Togari Kanaja. Krishna and Bhima rivers are sources of agricultural and drinking water here. It is known for its cultural, heritage and architectural marvels. Currently, the Central Election Commission has announced the date for the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency election.

A Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, Gulbarga, the polling will be held on May 7 and counting of votes will be held on June 4. The parties have made great preparations for this. BJP and Congress has already announced the ticket to it's candidates and the campaigning is in full swing.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge's hometown Gulbarga was under the wing of the Congress for four decades after independence. In 1996, Janata Dal's Qamarul Islam put a brake on the Congress's victory in the constituency known as Abedya Kote.

After this once BJP also won the constituency. Again this constituency was in the hands of Congress for two decades. Now BJP is in control. Dharam Singh and Virendra Patil, who were the chief ministers of the state, were also elected to the Lok Sabha from this constituency.

M Yeshavantappa, BG Javali, Iqbal Ahmed Sardagi and Mallikarjuna Kharge have entered Parliament from this constituency.

Assembly constituencies

Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency includes Afzalapura, Jewargi, Chittapura, Gulbarga South, Gulbarga North, Gulbarga Rural, Sedam and Gurumathkal constituencies of Yadgiri district. But Aland and Chincholi assembly constituencies of the district come under Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has again announced the ticket for Dr Umesh Jadhav, who was elected as an MP for the first time after defeating senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Umesh Jadhav, who is a doctor by profession, has maintained his association well in the field and has done some development work. The party has given a ticket to MP Dr. Jadhav to contest for the second time due to the fact that there is not much anti-regime wave in the constituency.

Now that Kharge has enabled the Lok Sabha ticket for his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani and giving him a seat has made way for family politics. Doddamani is a businessman from Gulbarga, who also manages educational institutions.

Number of voters

The total electorate of the constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is 22.59 lakh voters. Lingayats are the majority in the constituency. Besides, there are voters from other communities including Muslim, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Lambani, Kabbaliga and Kuruba community.

Places to visit

Bahmani Fort, Buddha Vihara, Ramtheertha Temple, Khwaja Bande Navaja Dargah. Rashtrakutas, Chalukyas, Kalachuri kings, Yadavas of Devagiri, Hoysalas of Dwarasamudra, Kakatiyas of Warangal, Bahmani Sultans, Mughals and so on, Gulbarga was under the rule of many kingdoms in history, even after independence, Gulbarga was under the rule of Hyderabad State. Joined the Republic of India in September 1948.

Gulbarga problems

Industrial activities have not grown as much as agriculture. The reason is lack of infrastructure. Despite the highest production of sorghum, millets here are running at a loss. Many mills have closed down. This is because they are not yet given wide publicity and exposure. Cement industries are also scattered.