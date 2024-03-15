Will Suraj Hegde contest from Mysuru LS seat?

Mysuru: Amidst the backdrop of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar s candidacy for the Mysore Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency under the BJP banner, the Congress party has devised a counter-strategy to navigate the political landscape effectively.

In response to the BJP’s strategic maneuvering, which seemingly places the royal family at the forefront, the late former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is reportedly considering fielding Suraj Hegde, the grandson of former chief minister D Devaraja Urs. This move is anticipated to counterbalance the BJP’s candidate and potentially sway the electoral outcome in favour of the Congress.

D Devaraj Urs was a popular chief minister of state who enforced the Karnataka Land Reforms Act which benefitted thousands of poor farmers in the state in the 1970s. While Suraj Hegde’s candidacy under the Congress banner is currently under deliberation, historical precedent suggests that he is well-positioned to rival BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar effectively as he is known for his unwavering commitment and ideological stance within the Congress ranks. Notably, the Urs family has a storied history of electoral victories, having previously defeated Srikanthadutta Wadiyar, father of the current BJP candidate, in the past. This feat was exemplified in 1991 when Chandraprabha Urs, contesting under the Congress banner, emerged victorious against Wodeyar senior, who represented the BJP in the Mysore constituency. Chandraprabha Urs, the historical figure behind this triumph, is the daughter of Devaraja Urs. Drawing inspiration from this historical precedent, the Congress party is optimistic about replicating past electoral successes. Additionally, the party aims to capitalize on the enduring legacy and goodwill associated with Devaraja Urs among the populace of Mysore region.