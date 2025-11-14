Winter session of state legislature in Belagavi from Dec 8

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi for 10 days starting from December 8.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been authorised to take a call on the matter. Patil said three cabinet sub-committees, which had not submitted their report for more than six months, were directed to do so at the earliest.

One committee pertains to the Justice John Michael D'Cunha's report on the procurement of medicines and medical equipment during COVID-19, the Minister said.