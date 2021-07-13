Woman in custody for trying to cheat actor Darshan

Mysuru: Kannada actor has demanded a thorough probe into Rs 25-crore fake surity case. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the actor said that during police interrogation the woman, Aruna Kumari, who posed as a bank manager, revealed that film producer Umapathy instructed her to do so.



He said that though he had no doubt about Umapathy, he should all the same come clean. The actor said that he had received the first call on June 16. The woman insisted that I show her my farm house and visited there. He said the woman claimed his friends Harsha Melanta and Rakesh Papanna applied for a loan of Rs 25 crore and named him as the guarantor. But the documents did not have his signature nor was his Aadhaar card number mentioned in it.

The actor, popularly known as Challenging Star, said that Harsha and Rakesh did not give the documents to Aruna Kumari. He demanded that the persons behind this attempted fraud should be brought to book. He demanded a thorough probe to find out the role of Umapathy.

Sources said that the prime accused, Aruna Kumari, who is in police custody will be produced in court soon.

The actor on Sunday approached Narasimharaja ACP office along with his friend Harsha Melanta. They told in their complaint that the woman introduced herself as Aruna Kumari, Canara Bank manager from Bengaluru.

She told Darshan that his friend applied for a bank loan of Rs 25 crore and mentioned the actor as the guarantor for the loan. She claimed she came to verify the documents.

When Darshan called his friends in Mysuru, they told him that they did not apply for any loan. Soon Darshan's friend lodged a complaint in Hebbal police station. Police registered an FIR against Aruna Kumari and her accomplices Madhu Keshava and Nandisha under section 420 of IPC.

Upon interrogation, on Sunday the woman claimed that she acted at the behest of film producer Umapathi Srinivas Gowda.

Incidentally, Umapathy and Darshan are good friends and the former was the producer of Robert, starring the actor.