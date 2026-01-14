Woman killed in elephant attack; Minister expresses grief

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a 40-year-old woman who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Moogali village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district on Tuesday.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Minister has directed senior officials of the Wildlife Department to immediately rush to the spot and take necessary steps to either drive the elephant back into the forest or capture it, if required. He has also instructed the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan district to visit the area and manage the situation effectively.

“Every life is precious, and the loss of a human life is irreparable. However, the government will extend support to the bereaved family by providing compensation as per rules,” the Minister said.

To prevent such incidents in the future, Khandre has directed officials to implement all necessary precautionary measures, issue warning messages to local residents about elephant movement, and deploy elephant task force personnel in the affected area.