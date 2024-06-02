Women fight over seat, bus driven to police station

Sagara: A heated dispute between two women over a bus seat at the Sagara bus stand recently caught the attention of passengers and authorities.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by women commuters as they increasingly rely on government KSRTC buses under the state’s Shakti scheme.

The Shakti scheme, a freebie initiated by the Congress government provides free travel on government buses for women.

Since its implementation, the scheme has been a cause for an uptick in conflicts over seats.

On a Friday night, aboard a KSRTC bus departing from the Sagara bus stand to Shivamogga, tempers flared between two women. Their disagreement over a seat escalated into a physical altercation.

Despite efforts by the bus driver, conductor, and fellow passengers to defuse the situation, the women kept fighting.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the bus driver diverted the bus to the Sagara Town Police Station. Officers promptly intervened, separating the feuding women and deboarded them from the bus.

The bus then resumed its journey to Shivamogga without the women in concern.

After consoling and counseling both parties, the police let them return to their normal lives.