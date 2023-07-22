Women `Shakti’ boosts temple hundis: Rs 25 crore collected in a single month all over State

Bengaluru: The number of tourists visiting the pilgrimage sites of the state has increased after providing free bus travel to the women of the state under the Shakti Scheme. Across the state the women are utilising the government’s free ride to visit temples. Especially on weekends, people are lining up to get darshan from early in the morning. They are also offering donations. Due to this, the temples of the state have increased their revenue in a single month.

Around Rs 25 crores of donation has been collected in 58 shrines in the last one month. Last year till June 11, Rs 19 crore revenue was collected through e-hundi in 58 reputed temples. Compared to last year, this year has seen a huge increase in income. It is said that temples will become richer if manual hundis are opened.If we compare from June 11 to July 15, 2022, it is seen that there is an increase in the income of temples from June 11 to July 15, 2023.



