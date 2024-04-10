Women voters hold key slot in Davanagere constituency

Davanagere: In a significant trend observed across 12 states in the country, women voters are emerging as a formidable force, with their influence felt in 17 out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. This surge in women's participation has seen a notable increase of 7 percent over the past five years, shaping electoral dynamics and candidate strategies, particularly in Davanagere Lok Sabha Constituency.

With a total of 5,42,08,088 voters in the state, comprising 2,71,21,407 males and 2,70,81,750 females, the presence of women voters is pivotal in nearly two-thirds of Karnataka's parliamentary constituencies. Davanagere, a significant political battleground, reflects this trend as women voters assert their influence in the electoral process.

Notably, both major political parties have fielded women candidates in Davanagere Lok Sabha Constituency, reflecting the growing importance of appealing to female voters. Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Congress district in-charge minister SS Mallikarju, and Gayatri Siddeshwar, wife of BJP MP GM Siddeshwar, are among the contenders vying for parliamentary representation. The surge in women voters is particularly evident in Davanagere, where 8,40,340 women out of a total of 16,79,746 voters hold sway in the electorate across eight assembly constituencies. This demographic shift underscores the need for politicians to tailor their campaigns to address women-centric issues and concerns. Furthermore, Davanagere district boasts a notable presence of women in key administrative roles, including MLA Lata Mallikarjuna from Harpanahalli Constituency, Davanagere District Principal Court Judge Rajeshwari N Hegde, SP Uma Prashantha, ADC Pavithra , Municipal Corporation Commissioner Renaka, and Sub Divisional Officer Durgasree. These women leaders exemplify the increasing role of women in governance and administration, contributing to the district's development and progress.

However, despite the rising influence of women in various spheres, societal challenges persist, with the caste system posing obstacles to inter-caste marriages. Despite constitutional provisions, only 9% of marriages have crossed caste barriers, reflecting deeply entrenched social norms. Additionally, as more women pursue education and employment, concerns surrounding marriage and self-reliance are gaining prominence, signalling a shift in societal norms. Despite surge of women population bride grooms facing scarcity of brides in district.

Against this backdrop, Davanagere emerges as a vibrant arena where women's voices resonate loudly, shaping electoral narratives and societal discourse. As the electoral landscape evolves, the empowerment of women remains a cornerstone of democratic governance, ensuring inclusivity and representation for all segments of society.