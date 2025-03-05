Women’s Day car rally to feature unique hands-on farming experience

Bengaluru: This International Women’s Day, DRIVEN 6.0 returns with an exciting road rally from Bengaluru to Mandya, blending adventure, and a unique farm-to-table experience. Zeroin Management Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Organic Mandya, is organizing ‘Driven 6.0 - The Sustainability Drive’ on 8th of March. Over 100 participants in 30 cars will embark on a scenic journey to Organic Mandya Farm and Factory, where they will immerse themselves in the everyday workings of a sustainable organic farm.

Unlike traditional rallies, DRIVEN 6.0 is more than just a drive, it’s an experience. Participants will engage in guided farm tours, organic farming activities, and interactive sessions with local farmers, learning about traditional farming techniques, natural pest control, and the significance of organic food. Additionally, the event features a talk by Kempegowda M.L., a disruptor in sustainable agriculture with over 20 years of hands-on impact. He has empowered more than 50,000 farmers and established over 16 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), focusing on promoting sustainable organic agriculture and facilitating agricultural loans.

The participants will also visit the Organic Mandya factory to see firsthand how organic produce is processed, packaged, and distributed. The rally not only celebrates women’s empowerment but also offers a refreshing escape into nature, fostering a deeper appreciation for sustainable agriculture.

“DRIVEN has always been about more than just driving, it’s about empowerment, unity, and giving back to the community. We’re thrilled to bring DRIVEN 6.0 to life and look forward to seeing even more participants take the wheel and experience the joys of organic farming. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration,” said Arvind J Sabhaney, MD of Zeroin.

The event will flag off from The Yard, Bengaluru, leading participants through a scenic route to Organic Mandya, where they will explore the farm, interact with local farmers, and gain insights into sustainable agriculture and organic food production